Kamalini stars in Orange Dragons’ triumph

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten century from G Kamalini, Orange Dragons earned a eight-wicket win over Green Invaders in the final of the TNCA Women’s Freyer Trophy here.

Set to chase 156, Orange Dragons reached the target in 33.1 overs with Kamalini scoring 113 (110b, 12x4). S Vaishnavi remained not out on 26 as the duo added 105 runs for the unbroken third wicket.

Brief scores: Final: Green Invaders 155 in 50 overs (M Anurakini 52, J Mohana Priya 28, S Anusha 36, SK Anritha 3/29) lost to Orange Dragons 156/2 in 33.1 overs (G Kamalini 113*, S Vaishnavi 26*)

Tournament Awards: Best batter - K Hashini; Best bowler - A Shreya Sharon; Best all-rounder: SG Shrinithi; Most number of dismissals - MS Aishwarya; Promising Cricketer – NS Subhaharini; Player of the tournament - G Kamalini