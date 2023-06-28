Kamalini shines in Silver Strikers victory

CHENNAI: Kamalini (53 not out and 3/13) came up with a match-winning all-round performance as Silver Strikers defeated Blue Avengers by 12 runs in the Freyer Cup T20 women’s tournament contest held here on Tuesday.



BRIEF SCORES: Green Invaders 96/7 in 20 overs (YS Kayal Sirpiga 3/10, Akshara Srinivasan 2/11) bt Pink Warriors 84 in 19.1 overs (R Sowmya 32, Jairupa 4/14, Vinodha 2/19). Silver Strikers 99 in 19 overs (Kamalini 53*, N Niranjana 25, Ria Srikanth 4/19, BM Shrinidhi 2/11, M Jeni Plautila 2/18) bt Blue Avengers 87/8 in 20 overs (Kamalini 3/13, M Yazhini 2/21). Red Rangers 131/4 in 20 overs (Roshini Rajesekaran 54, Eloksi Arun 33, J Joshna Angel Shriya 2/20) tied with Purple Blazers 131/6 in 20 overs (Shushanthika 55, M Anurakini 25, S Meenakshi 2/20) (Blazers won in Super Over). Orange Dragons 99 in 19.4 overs (SB Keerthana 34, Abitha 2/12, KM Shivadharani 2/21) lost to Yellow Challengers 100/7 in 19.5 overs (L Nethra 28, SB Keerthana 2/16)

