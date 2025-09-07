Junior WC trials on Sept 13, seniors under scanner

RAJGIR: Hockey India (HI) will conduct selection trials for the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup in Bengaluru on September 13, chief selector RP Singh said on Sunday. The squad will be chosen based on performances from the recent European tour and the ongoing national camp.

“There is plenty of talent in the junior ranks and we are confident they can win us a medal in the World Cup,” Singh said on the sidelines of the men’s Asia Cup.

The chairman of selectors also confirmed that underperforming senior players are under review, with younger prospects likely to be drafted into the core group after the Junior World Cup. “It’s been five decades since India won a World Cup medal. We need to make tough decisions. Seniors who are not performing or fit will be phased out. Whoever is fit and performing will be selected—big names don’t matter,” he said.

Singh added that five to six juniors are ready to graduate to the senior side. HI has already tested the waters, leaving out three Olympians for the Asia Cup and bringing in youngsters like Rajinder Singh and Shilanand Lakra, who have impressed.