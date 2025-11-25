Junior Hockey World Cup: Special fan-zone in Madurai stadium

CHENNAI: The newly inaugurated hockey stadium at the Race Course Complex in Madurai, which will host the Junior Hockey World Cup, will feature a dedicated fan engagement zone, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) announced on Monday.

This will be the first time an international-level sporting event is being held in the Temple Town and the venue has a seating capacity of around 1,500. To accommodate additional spectators, SDAT said giant screens with a stadium-like atmosphere will be set up on site, ensuring that fans who arrive after the stands are full will still be able to experience the match-day atmosphere.

SDAT also stated that both the Chennai and Madurai stadiums have been upgraded with new roof structures to protect spectators from rain during the tournament.

The Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu will feature 24 teams, making it the largest edition in the tournament’s history.