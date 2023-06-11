Junior Hockey: India qualifies for World Cup

KAKAMIGAHARA (JAPAN): Sunelita Toppo fired a field goal as India eked out a narrow 1-0 win over host Japan to enter the final of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.

The win also sealed its berth in the FIH Junior World Cup slated to be held in Santiago from November 29-December 10 this year. The top three teams from the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 make the cut for the global showpiece.

This was also India’s only second entry in Junior Asia Cup final after 2012.

After goalless three quarters, Sunelita finally broke the deadlock in the 47th minute to seal the issue.

India will play either China or Korea in the final on Sunday. It was a keenly-contested match between the two sides and both looked in no mood to give an inch to each other till Sunelita’s strike.

Both India and Japan had ample scoring chances, including as many as 12 penalty corners each but failed to utilise the set pieces. India started on an aggressive note and enjoyed early possession besides also making a couple of circle penetrations.

Japan too got its footing in the match after India’s early domination.

There was hardly anything to separate between the two sides with the backline of the two teams producing resolute performance. A minute before the first quarter, Japan secured a penalty corner but Indian custodian Madhuri Kindo easily blocked the dragflick.