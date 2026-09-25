Joshna-Senthilkumar, Anahat, Abhay lead Indian squash's medal surge at Asian Games

Joshna, playing in a record seventh Asian Games, and Senthilkumar began the winning spree with an 11-3, 11-5 victory over the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

India's first ever junior world champion and medal favourite Anahat breezed past compatriot Tanvi Khanna 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 in the women's singles quarterfinals to stay on course for a coveted Olympic berth. Anahat will next face world No 6 Satomi Watanabe, a bronze medalist from Hangzhou.

Abhay, meanwhile, dispatched local favourite Ryonosuke Tsukue 11-4, 11-3, 11-6 to set up a semifinal clash with Pakistan's Irfan Muhammad, who got the better of Veer Chotrani.

Chotrani squandered a one-game lead to go down 11-6, 8-11, 3-11, 3-11 to the Pakistani in 41 minutes.

The men's and women's singles gold winners will directly qualify for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics where squash is set to make its debut.