Jonty Rhodes praises Surfing’s rise as Asian Championship begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city played host to a dazzling opening ceremony on Sunday as the 4th ASF Asian Surfing Championship kicked off, blending rich local traditions with a vibrant international spirit. The event began with a classical Bharatanatyam performance that paid tribute to Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage, setting the stage for a championship grounded in both sporting excellence and cultural pride.

A deeply symbolic moment followed, as surfers from 19 nations took part in a sand pouring ceremony. Each surfer brought sand from their home country, combining it into a single jar. The gesture embodied the unity and shared passion that defines the surfing community across borders.

Among the guests was former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who has been closely associated with surfing in India for the past decade. Now serving as brand ambassador for the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), Rhodes reflected on the sport’s growing presence and its transformative impact on coastal communities.

“The change we have seen is not just in the level of surfing, but in the impact it has had on some of these communities where there are not too many options,” Rhodes said.

He pointed to the rise of surf schools along India’s 5,000-kilometre coastline, creating new opportunities for young people beyond traditional livelihoods like fishing. Fondly recalling his early days in the water, he said, “I was actually quite a good surfer until the local kids overtook me with their fearlessness and fast progress.”

Rhodes was particularly full of praise for the young female surfers emerging across India, lauding their dedication and the community support that has enabled their rise. For him, the ceremony and the championship itself are powerful reflections of a sport that continues to grow, unite and inspire.