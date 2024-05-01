Jolly Rovers retains Raja of Palayampatti title

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers registered an emphatic innings and 14 run-win over Alwarpet CC to retain the Raja of Palayampatti title. Rovers has now won the trophy for the 23rd time.

Resuming from its overnight score of 136 for three, Rovers added a further 143 runs to get bowled out for 279, securing a lead of 179 runs. Wicketkeeper G Ajitesh scored 110 (220b, 13x4, 1x6), his first century of the season. Captain B Indrajith contributed 48 batting at number six. Alwarpet medium pacer J Prem Kumar scalped five wickets for 85, his maiden fifer in the first division.

Alwarpet batters fared little better in the second innings, getting bowled out for 165 with opener S Radhakrishnan offering a spirited resistance scoring 69 (53b, 11x4). During the course of his knock, Radhakrishnan became the lone batter to cross the 1,000-run mark this season. He finished with 1030 runs in 12 matches, including three tons, with the highest being 233. Rovers’s medium pacer D Rahul took four wickets for 41 runs, while left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar scalped three for 39.

Brief scores: Alwarpet 100 & 165 in 35.1 overs (S Radhakrishnan 69, D Rahul 4/41, DT Chandrasekar 3/39) lost to Jolly Rovers 279 in 88.4 overs (G Ajitesh 110, B Indrajith 48, J Prem Kumar 5/85)