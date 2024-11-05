Jhingan returns, Yadwad earns maiden call-up in India probables for Malaysia football friendly

NEW DELHI: Seasoned defender Sandesh Jhingan, sidelined with a knee injury since January, is set for a comeback as he was on Tuesday named in a 26-member probables’ list for India’s friendly match against Malaysia on November 18 in Hyderabad.

Jhingan, who missed the Asian Cup and the remainder of the ISL season due to the injury, has been named in a 26-member probables list for India’s home friendly against Malaysia, scheduled for November 18 in Hyderabad.

The FC Goa center-back sustained an injury to his right knee during the first half of India’s game against Syria in the Asian Cup, forcing him out of the tournament. Now fully recovered, his return is expected to strengthen India’s defence.

Mohun Bagan captain and defender Subhasish Bose was left out while Rahul Bheke, who led the side against Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup in September, retained his place.

India head coach Manolo Marquez, still searching for his first win since taking over from Igor Stimac in July, has also given a maiden national call-up to promising forward Irfan Yadwad of Chennaiyin FC.

The 23-year-old Goa-born forward has caught the attention of Marquez with a goal and two assists in seven appearances for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL. He was roped in by Chennaiyin FC last year after a standout performance for FC Bengaluru United in the 2022-23 I-League 2, where he scored 13 goals from 11 matches.

Farukh Choudhary, Yadwad’s senior team-mate, has also retained his spot in the squad.

Additionally, Mohun Bagan’s Anirudh Thapa and Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) made it to the probables’ list after missing out on the 23-member squad that travelled to Vietnam for an international friendly on October 12.

In its last match on October 12, India managed a 1-1 draw against Vietnam.

India Probables:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Aakash Sangwan, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem and Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh and Vikram Partap Singh