Jaya Adithya, Sanath hog limelight

CHENNAI: S Jaya Adithya’s unbeaten century helped Velammal International (Panchetti) earn a thumping 220-run win over CSI Ewart in the OCF (TCL) -Thiruvallur DCA U-16 Inter School (Knockout Cricket Tournament) on Friday.

Adithya scored 114 (53b, 21x4, 2x6) as Velammal scored 336 for three. A Tamil Selvan contributed 83, while Arnav Sathish scored 79. In reply, CSI Ewart was restricted to 116 for eight.

In another match, left-arm medium pacer D Sanath took five wickets for six runs to bowl his team Velammal Bodhi (Ponneri) to a seven-wicket win over Nazareth Academy (Kannadapalayam).

BRIEF SCORES: Velammal International (Panchetti) 336/3 in 30 overs (Arnav Sathish 79, A Tamil Selvan 83, S Jaya Adithya 114*) bt CSI Ewart 116/8 in 30 overs (V Dev Dharshan 34); Nazareth Academy (Kannadapalayam) 83 in 23.5 overs (S Harshith 3/19, D Sanath 5/6) lost to Velammal Bodhi (Ponneri) 86/3 in 10.3 overs; Velammal Vidhyalaya (Ayanampakkam) 135 in 27.3 overs (J Dakshanasarathy 36, Jaswanth 28, SP Ashwin 3/30, C Lokesh 5/25) lost to SBOA (Anna Nagar West Extn) 139/1 in 19 overs (C Lokesh 44, MS Ritheesvar 54*)