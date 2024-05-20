Jay Shah lays down foundation stone to BCCI's training facilities in North-East region

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah laid the foundation stone for the board's upcoming state-of-the-art training facilities in the north-east part of India, which will help six states in the region enhance their players' game through enhanced infrastructure.

Shah took to X to make the announcement. Six states in North-East India--Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim will benefit from "world-class" indoor nets, indoor swimming pools, and fitness centres for year-round training options.

"Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI's upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North East! Our cricketers from six states - Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim--will soon benefit from world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools and fitness centres for year-round training options. This, along with the launch of the new pavillion in Mizoram, are big steps towards our vision to enhance cricket infrastructure in the region, Exciting times ahead!," tweeted Shah.

The states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim were made a part of the domestic cricket scene ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Before the arrival of the 2022-23 cricket season, the inter-zonal cricket scene of India consisted of five zones, i.e., the Central, East, North, South, and West zones. In 2022, for the first time as a zone, North East Zone competed in the 2022-23 Duleep Trophy, a first-class cricket competition. The tournament marked their first-class debut.

Later in 2023, NEZ took part in the Deodhar Trophy, a List-A competition, for the first time ever. (ANI)