Jasprit Bumrah leaves stadium for scans, Kohli leads India in Sydney

SYDNEY: India were dealt a telling blow as skipper and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday left the stadium for precautionary scans as he felt some discomfort after bowling one over in the post-lunch session of the second day of the fifth Test here.

Virat Kohli is currently leading the side in his absence.

Bumrah, who has already taken 32 wickets in the series, had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session.

After bowling one over in his post-lunch spell, Bumrah was seen feeling some discomfort which appeared side strain.

He spoke to Kohli and left the field and then official broadcasters showed him leaving the venue with team’s security liaison officer Anshuman Upadhyay and team doctor.

The Fox Sports visuals showed him leaving the stadium in a SUV.