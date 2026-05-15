Jannik Sinner breaks Masters record to reach Italian Open semis

Sinner had only one brief lapse when Rublev broke him late in the second set.

“It was a bit breezy, a bit windy, so it was very tough conditions,” Sinner said. “I felt we both didn't play at our best today.”

Sinner said he felt fatigued toward the end.

“I'm going to be all right. It's normal that one day in the tournament you are slightly tired,” he said. “It has been very long days for me.”