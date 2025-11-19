Jaismine beats Ulzhan, joins nine other Indians in finals

GREATER NOIDA: World Champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) delivered a dominant performance to storm into the final of the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, outclassing Kazakhstan’s Ulzhan Sarsenbek with a flawless 5:0 victory at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The former Asian Youth Championships gold medallist struggled to break through Jaismine’s control, as the Indian boxer showcased sharp combinations, solid defensive movement and composure even under pressure in the final round. Jaismine, who won gold at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, now sets up a high-profile title clash against Paris Olympic medallist Wu-Shih Yi of Chinese Taipei, one of the most accomplished boxers in the division.

Her progression capped a strong day for the Indian contingent, with Jadumani Singh (50kg) and Pawan Bartwal (55kg) also securing their spots in Thursday’s finals after convincing wins. Pawan, who has enjoyed a breakthrough week, rallied from a tight opening round to take complete control against England’s Ellis Trowbridge, using sharp counters and fast combinations to secure a unanimous 5:0 result. Jadumani produced a commanding performance as well, overwhelming Australia’s Omer Izaz with relentless pressure, hooks and strong footwork that prevented the taller opponent from settling into rhythm.

Earlier in the day, there were mixed fortunes for the host nation. Jugnoo (85kg) exited the competition after a 5:0 defeat, while Neeraj Phogat (65kg) delivered a courageous performance against Olympic medallist Chen Nien-Chin. Despite pushing the Taiwanese star to the limit, Neeraj lost a close 3:2 split decision.

At the time of writing, ten Indian boxers have so far confirmed their places in Thursday’s finals following results in Session 6, with four more still in contention in Session 7. Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), fresh from her win over Leonie Muller, faces Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova in the final. Nupur (80+kg) clashes with Uzbekistan’s Sotimboeva Oltinoy, and Pooja (80kg) takes on Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska, the reigning world champion.