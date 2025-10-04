I’ve worked on enjoying grinding and getting 100s: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Only two Test hundreds at home for KL Rahul in a career spanning over a decade may not sit well with his admirers. But the elegant India batter on Friday said he has been working hard to correct that anomaly.

Rahul, who has had an excellent tour of England this summer, struck his 11th century on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indies here -- his first at home since the ton against the same team in Chennai way back in 2016.

“Not sure really,” Rahul said at the end of day’s play when asked why a batter of his calibre has got just two hundreds at home.

“But yeah, somehow I think the only thing that I’ve worked on in the last year or so has been maintaining my batting tempo. Just enjoying the phases that are not as exciting for me in my own head,” he added.