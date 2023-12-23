"It was very difficult but thanks to the team": Ancelotti on Real's 1-0 win over Alaves

MADRID: Following Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga at Mendizorrotza Stadium on Friday, the Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti accepted that it was a difficult game against the home side. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ancelotti praised his side for their immense commitment and clinching a win against Alaves. He added that his side deserved to win the game since they had put in a lot of effort.

"We're really pleased with tonight because it was very difficult but thanks to the immense commitment of this team, we have won it. Playing with ten men for over half an hour required a huge effort. That's why we deserved to win it at the end," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Real Madrid's website. Talking about the game, the Italian head coach said that they played some good stuff and were good with the defence even with ten players.

"It was a tough game and when we went a man down, everyone thought this might be the day we slip up. This team has unfathomable energy. We dug in well, played some good stuff and defended well with ten men, and we got our reward at the end," he added.

After Nacho's red card, Tchouameni was pushed back in defence. Ancelotti praised the French midfielder and said that he played well as a centre-back. "He'll be upset, but he's a fantastic centre-back. He plays very well, he brings the ball out from the back like few others and tactically he's very good. He's lucky that he can play in two positions: as a defensive midfielder and at centre-back," he added.

Following the 1-0 win, Real Madrid stand in the top place on the La Liga standings with 45 points after winning 14 of their 18 league games. In their upcoming fixture, the Los Blancos will lock horns against Mallorca on January 3 at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.