ISSF World Cup Peru: Suruchi, Saurabh duo wins gold in 10m pistol

LIMA: Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 Lima in Peru on Wednesday.

Suruchi Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary beat the People’s Republic of China’s Yao Qianxun and Hu Kai 17-9 in the gold medal match after making a stunning comeback from being 8-2 down.

This was Suruchi Singh’s third gold and fourth medal overall in the ISSF World Cups this year. She won the women’s 10m air pistol shooting events in Buenos Aires last week and in Lima on Tuesday.

She also claimed a bronze medal with Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Buenos Aires.

Saurabh Chaudhary, on the other hand, won bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol event in Lima on Tuesday to secure his first individual medal at ISSF World Cups in almost three years.

Meanwhile, in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India’s double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh were beaten 16-6 by China’s Ma Qianke and Zhang Yifan.

Raiza finishes fifth in skeet

Elsewhere, Olympian Raiza Dhillon finished fifth in the women’s skeet event’s final with a total score of 26. She had qualified for the final in sixth spot with a total of 117.

India’s Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore finished ninth and 16th in the qualification round with 116 and 110, respectively.

None of the Indian men’s skeet shooters managed to qualify for the final. Anantjeet Singh Naruka (120) was the best-placed Indian in the qualifiers at 10th.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill (118) was 19th while Gurjoat Khangura (112) was 34th in the qualifiers.

India are currently second on the ISSF World Cup 2025 Lima standings with four medals - two golds, one silver and one bronze. The United States of America are first and China is third.