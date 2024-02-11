ISL: High on momentum Jamshedpur locks horns against Bengaluru FC

NEW DELHI: The Indian Super League (ISL) looks set to witness another nail-biting clash when Bengaluru FC travels to take on Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday. There are teams that get on a sudden positive run of things upon the arrival of a new head coach, but the momentum that the Jamshedpur find themselves in currently is truly distinct and remarkable. Their improvement in performances under the tutelage of Khalid Jamil was visible in the Kalinga Super Cup, where they arguably beat all odds to make it to the semi-final.

They resumed the ISL campaign sluggishly, conceding a lead to settle for a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC. However, it was their second-half comeback by three goals that saw them beat Mumbai City FC 3-2 that made all heads turn, as per an ISL press release. Mumbai City was taken aback by the energy and enthusiasm that Jamshedpur FC had during the second half on away turf. They must be taking a lot of confidence from that performance at home against Bengaluru FC, who bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 1-0 win over their southern rivals Chennaiyin FC.

The scoreline might suggest otherwise, but the Gerard Zaragoza-coached side was in control of the proceedings throughout the 90 minutes or so. They created chances aplenty and gave away a few of them, a pattern that the team would be hoping to see a repeat of against Jamshedpur FC. Zaragoza will want his forwards to put more chances into the net, and whether they have improved on the finishing bit of things will be closely monitored in the coming clash. Jamshedpur FC is in the eighth position in the points table with three wins, four draws and seven losses, giving them a total of 13 points. Bengaluru FC is in seventh place with three wins, five draws and six losses, giving them a total of 14 points.

*Key Players Imran Khan (Jamshedpur FC)

Imran Khan has been a brilliant prospect under Jamil's watch, scoring once each in the last couple of matches. He has gotten into formidable goal-scoring positions, and shot sharply and on target, beating the goalkeeper from a distance. The attacker has been equally involved in creating opportunities for fellow forwards. With 80 per cent accuracy, he has attempted 26 passes per game and also created 14 goal-scoring opportunities. He has made nine interceptions and earned 13 fouls, showing his engagement in all facets of the gameplay. Imran will be looking to boost his goal contributions as the season progresses but he will have his task cut out against a newly bolstered Bengaluru FC backline. Nikhil Poojary (Bengaluru FC)

Nikhil Poojary can be heralded as one of the most complete fullbacks in the ISL currently. He is defensively tenacious, unafraid to commit to challenges, neatly recovering possession and keeping things safe for his side on his end of the field. Offensively, he is very creative and even eager to do something on the frontline for his fellow forwards. He takes the backline higher up on the field, and dissects the opposition's defence with razor-sharp passes, but most importantly, he ensures that all of this doesn't lead to any sort of complacency in the backend of the field for him. He has made 24 tackles and 28 clearances in 13 league appearances this season but was arguably a misfit in a misfiring Hyderabad FC unit. Will things turn around for him and Bengaluru FC for the rest of the campaign? Let us wait and watch.

*Head-to-Head Played: 13

Jamshedpur FC: 4 Bengaluru FC: 6

Draws: 3 *Team Talk

"I have said earlier also that whatever results we have gotten are because of the players. The foreign players are very mature and they are working hard. The senior Indian players are doing well and the youngsters are trying their best too. So it's a mix of efforts from everyone," Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil remarked in the pre-match press conference. "It is an important game for us, but just as important as it was for us against Chennaiyin FC or for them against Mumbai City FC. They are among the five-six teams fighting for the sixth spot and it's the most difficult ISL season in the last 10 years in that regard," Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said ahead of the match.