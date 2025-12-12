ISL clubs seek control of league rights amid stalemate with AIFF

NEW DELHI: Twelve Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to amend what they call “commercially restrictive” clauses in its constitution during the December 20 Annual General Meeting, warning that Indian football risks collapse without immediate structural changes. In a joint letter signed by all ISL teams except East Bengal the clubs said the AIFF must either support removing the restrictive clauses or make the amendments itself, and then work with the government and clubs to find a suitable commercial partner.

They added that if the AIFF cannot provide a commercially viable framework, the federation should transfer longterm league rights to the clubs. The demand follows an earlier proposal in which clubs suggested forming a consortium to run the league as majority owners if no commercial partner emerged. A recent AIFF tender for ISL rights drew no bidders, intensifying concerns.

The clubs argued that without commercial flexibility to attract sponsors and investors, “no sustainable league structure can be built.” Mohun Bagan director Vinay Chopra wrote that clubs are ready to operate and commercialise the league under global best practices and warned that Indian football faces an “existential” moment.

Separately, AIFF executive committee member Avijit Paul criticised the move to discuss a consortium without consulting the ExCo, calling it a breach of procedure.