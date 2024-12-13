ISL 2024-25: Table-toppers Mohun Bagan look to capitalize on struggling Kerala Blasters

KOLKATA: Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to face Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been one of the standout performers while Kerala Blasters FC are in pursuit to find consistency. The Mariners have been a formidable force at home, riding on a solid defensive structure and clinical finishing, whereas the Kerala Blasters FC have faced difficulties on the road, especially in defense.

Right now, the home side is placed at the top of the points table with 23 points from 10 games, with seven victories and two draws. The Kochi-based side has collected 11 points from as many matches, notching three wins and a couple of draws thus far.

An interesting facet to note here despite the gap between the two teams in the standings has been their proficiency upfront. The Mariners have found the back of the net 19 times, as compared to the 17 of the visitors. However, while 12 of Kerala Blasters FC’s goals have come through Jesus Jimenez (8) and Noah Sadaoui (4); Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been fairly balanced in this regard, with a host of players contributing with timely strikes from Subhasish Bose (3), Jamie Maclaren (3), Manvir Singh (3), Jason Cummings (2) and Liston Colaco (2), amongst others.

This shows that while the Mikael Stahre-coached side have two stellar attackers to rely upon, the Mariners can instead divide those responsibilities in the final third equitably, thus arguably making them more lethal.

The two teams have faced each other eight times in the league, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerging victorious in six encounters. Kerala Blasters FC have won once, whereas only a solitary game resulted in a draw.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Jason Cummings has been ruthless upfront, averaging a goal every 92.6 minutes in 2024. His clinical finishing will be a key factor as the Mariners look to break down Kerala Blasters FC’s leaky defence. Off late, he has become a great resource to bring off the bench for head coach Jose Molina.

Kerala Blasters FC’s Jesus Jimenez has scored in each of his last four away games. He will be a crucial player for Kerala as they attempt to breach Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s resilient backline, which has conceded the least goals in the league (8) thus far.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Subhasish Bose returns from his one-game suspension and could make his 100th ISL appearance for the Mariners, as he can become the first player to achieve this milestone for the club. Bose’s leadership and experience at the back will be important as the Mariners aim to maintain their defensive stronghold.