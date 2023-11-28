Ishan Kishan calls Virat and Rohit "Kho Kho" player, as he gives 'wrong answers only'

NEW DELHI: Ahead of India's third T20I match of the five-game series against Australia at Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan engaged himself in a witty video shared on the social media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account where they shared a 'wrong answers only' video clip of the 25-year-old.

In the video, when he was asked what was his name, Kishan replied, "VVS Laxman". Later, he was questioned about what sport he plays. To which, he replied, "Football". The left-handed batter was asked, "Who is Suryakumar Yadav?", and he said "wicketkeeper bowler". The most iconic moment in the humorous video, Kishan was asked "What sport do Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play?".



The youngster gave a hilarious answer and said, "Kho Kho." "Wrong answers only with @ishankishan51 When wrong is right here," BCCI wrote while sharing the video.

Currently, Kishan has been in his red-hot form. In the first T20I match against the Aussies, he scored 58 runs from 39 balls to help the 'Men in Blue' clinch a two-wicket win. In the second T20I game, the 25-year-old again slammed a half-century after he scored 52 runs from 32 balls and helped the home side take an early 2-0 lead in the series.

Recapping the previous match, Australia opted to field first. Half-centuries came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (53 in 25 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 in 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes). These openers put on a stand of 77 runs for the first wicket.

Ishan Kishan ended with 52 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes. Nathan Ellis (3/45) and Marcus Stoinis (1/27) were among the wickets for the Aussies.

Coming to the chase of 236, Australia was off to a terrible start and was reduced to 58/4. An 81-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (45 in 25 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tim David (37 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) threatened India temporarily, but a fightback by Men in Blue saw them restrict Australia to 191/9 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Prasidh Krishna (3/41) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar got one wicket each.