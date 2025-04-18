IPL 2025: CSK sign Dewald Brevis as a replacement for injured Gurjapneet Singh

NEW DELHI: Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have signed South Africa batter Dewald Brevis as a replacement for injured uncapped left-arm fast-bowler Gurjapneet Singh for the rest of the ongoing 2025 season.

Brevis has played 81 T20 matches and scored 1787 runs with a highest score of 162. He made his T20I debut for South Africa in 2023 and has played two matches so far. Brevis was previously part of Mumbai Indians (MI), where he played 10 matches, and will join CSK for INR 2.2 crore. It also helps CSK that they had one overseas spot still left to fill in their IPL 2025 squad.

CSK had previously signed Mumbai and India U19 batter Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for injured captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow fracture. Brevis has sparked speculation of a mid-season entry for CSK in IPL 2025 after posting a cryptic yellow picture on his Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

The young batter, dubbed as ‘Baby AB’ due to the striking resemblance of his batting style with the legendary AB de Villiers, has made a name for himself in CPL, MLC, and SA20, where he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 291 at a strike rate of 184.17, as MI Cape Town won their first title.

Brevis first shot to limelight when he was the leading run-getter in the 2022 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, amassing 506 runs in six innings, including two centuries as well as a 96 against Ireland and a 97 against eventual runners-up England.

CSK, captained by MS Dhoni for the rest of IPL 2025, are at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from seven matches. Their next game in IPL 2025 will see them face fellow five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.



