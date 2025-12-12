India sweeps Brazil 4-0, enters quarters round

CHENNAI: Hosts India topped their pool on day three of the SDAT Squash World Cup after a commanding win over Brazil at Express Avenue Mall on Thursday.

The victory confirmed their place in the quarter-final, where they will meet South Africa, who drew 2-2 with Hong Kong, China, in Pool A.

India began the tie with an automatic lead after Joshna Chinappa was awarded a walkover, with Bruna Marchesi Petrillo ruled out of the event. The remaining players quickly built on that advantage.

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar, opened proceedings against Pedro Mometto and produced a composed performance to win in straight games.

Anahat Singh, who shot to prominence at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at just 14, followed with a dominant display against 18-year-old Laura Silva, winning 7-4, 7-0, 7-2 in only 19 minutes.

In the final match, Chennai’s Abhay Singh secured the clean sweep with another comfortable win, beating Brazil No 1 Diego Gobbi 7-3, 7-1, 7-1.

India coach Harinder Pal Sandhu praised the group afterwards, saying they looked settled, confident and clear in their plans. He added that South Africa had pushed top seeds Hong Kong, China, earlier in the day and warned that the short scoring format can change matches quickly.

Elsewhere, defending champions Egypt beat fourth seeds Japan 3-1, while last year’s runners-up Malaysia defeated Australia by the same margin.

RESULT: India 4-0 Brazil Velavan Senthilkumar bt Pedro Mometto 3-0: 7-5, 7-2, 7-2

Anahat Singh bt Laura Silva 3-0: 7-4, 7-0, 7-2 Abhay Singh bt Diego Gobbi 3-0: 7-3, 7-1, 7-1 Joshna Chinappa w/o Bruna Marchesi Petrillo