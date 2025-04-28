21 Indian boxers to fight for gold at Junior Asian Championships
JORDAN: India continued its strong showing at Junior Asian Championships with seven more boxers, including six women, booking their place in the U-17 finals here.
India has secured 43 medals so far, with 21 boxers across the U-15 and U-17 categories set to fight for gold.
The U-17 women boxers delivered an overall dominant display, led by Ahaana Sharma (50kg), who stormed into the final with a first-round knockout victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Akmaral Amantaieva on Sunday.
Khushi Chand (44–46kg) edged Ukraine’s Oleksandra Cherevata 3-2, while Jannat (54kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Harsika (63kg), and Anshika (80+kg) also registered commanding wins to confirm their places in the final bouts.
In the men’s U-17 section, Devansh (80kg) produced a composed performance to defeat Vietnam’s Nguyen Trong Tien 4-1 and secure his spot in the final.
This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly-formed World Boxing.