IPL teams divided over mega auction, impact player rule

MUMBAI: The IPL team owners were divided in their opinions on issues ranging from the mega auction to the impact substitute player rule when they met with the BCCI officials here on Wednesday.

With the mega auction slated to be held ahead of the 18th edition of the T20 league next year, the BCCI had called for a meeting here at its headquarters to discuss the pointers and secretary Jay Shah confirmed the same after the meeting.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday organised a constructive dialogue with the owners of the 10 franchises on various subjects pertaining to the upcoming season of the IPL,” he said in a release.

“The franchise owners tabled feedback on player regulations and other commercial aspects, including central merchandising, licensing, and gaming. The BCCI will now take these recommendations to the IPL Governing Council for further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations,” Shah added in the release.

Teams are not likely to be allowed to retain more than five players with one Right to Match (RTM) card. The RTM card gives a franchise the opportunity to match the final bid of a player from their squad of the previous season.

The BCCI secretary later confirmed to the media that the board will be taking its decisions soon on all the points that were discussed.

Among the team owners or co-owners who attended the meeting were Shah Rukh Khan from Kolkata Knight Riders, Kavya Maran from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ness Wadia from Punjab Kings, Sanjiv Goenka with his son Shashwat from Lucknow Super Giants, KK Grand and Parth Jindal from Delhi Capitals.

Manoj Badale and Ranjit Barthakur from Rajasthan Royals, Prathamesh Mishra from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kasi Viswanathan and Rupa Gurunath from Chennai Super Kings, Amit Soni from Gujarat Titans while Mumbai Indians’ owners attended it online.

Wadia and SRK had a heated debate on the issue of whether to have a mega auction or not.

However, Parth Jindal, the director of JSW Sports which owns the Delhi Capitals, said there was “no real outcome” from the meeting as the teams looked to stick to their opinions on all the matters discussed.