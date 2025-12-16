IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: KKR outbid CSK to secure Cameron Green for massive Rs 25.2 crore

CHENNAI: All eyes are on Abu Dhabi as the IPL 2026 auction gets underway on Tuesday, with 369 players shortlisted to be auctioned. Franchises have 77 slots to fill, including 31 overseas spots, adding intensity to the bidding process.

Among the most discussed names is Australia’s Cameron Green, whose market value has received a boost after he confirmed he will bowl in the upcoming season. The auction pool features 40 players with a base price of Rs 2 crore, including Indian players Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi.

Current team purse status:

KKR – Rs 64.30 crore, CSK – Rs 43.40 crore, SRH – Rs 25.50 crore, LSG – Rs 22.95 crore, DC – Rs 21.80 crore, RCB – Rs 16.40 crore, RR – Rs 16.05 crore, GT – Rs 12.90 crore, PBKS – Rs 11.50 crore, MI – Rs 2.75 crore.

Mallika Sagar presiding as the auctioneer for the fourth time. Stay with us for live updates.