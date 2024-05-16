IPL 2024: SRH v GT overall head-to-head, when and where to watch

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play host to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their penultimate league stage match of the IPL 2024 on Thursday.

In the SRH v GT head-to-head, the two teams have played each other 4 times in the IPL with the Titans winning 3 of those matches.

SRH v GT head-to-head 4-

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1

Gujarat Titans: 3

SRH v GT match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

SRH v GT match venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH v GT Live broadcast on television in India: The SRH v GT match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of SRH v GT is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra