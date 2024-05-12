IPL 2024: RR wins the toss, opts to bat against CSK

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals won the toss, decided to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

With ten games left in the league, a lot is at stake for the home team as they need to stay in the playoff race. And a defeat will put them in a difficult place to qualify.

And they are up against the consistent Rajasthan Royals who have emerged victorious in the previous four outings against CSK.

With the game taking place in the afternoon, spinners might prove to be crucial and all eyes will be on the home town hero R Ashwin who emerged as player of the match last time in the same venue when RR edged home by three runs.

Talks have already started among the fans about whether this game will be MS Dhoni's last game at Chepauk for the yellow.