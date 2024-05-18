IPL 2024: Players to watch out for Rajasthan Royals-Kolkata Knight Riders clash

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the last encounter of the group stage of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Let's take a look at the players to watch out for in the clash.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled really well in the fixture against Mumbai Indians. He snapped two wickets and conceded just 17 runs in his spell of four overs.







Ramandeep Singh (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ramandeep Singh played a quickfire knock against Mumbai Indians. He played an unbeaten knock of 17 runs in just 8 balls with the help of one four and one six each at a strike rate of 212.5.







Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders left-hand batter Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial knock against the Mumbai Indians. He scored 42 runs in 21 balls, which was laced with six boundaries and two maximums at a strike rate of 283.







Riyan Parag (RR) Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag played a good innings in the last fixture against the Punjab Kings. He scored 48 runs off 34 balls with the help of six fours.







Avesh Khan (RR) Rajasthan Royals right-arm seamer Avesh Khan bowled brilliantly in the last match against the Punjab Kings. He took two wickets and conceded 28 runs in 3.5 overs.

























