IPL 2024: Players to watch out for in Royal Challengers Bengaluru-Delhi Capitals clash

Jake Fraser McGurk (DC)

Delhi Capitals Jake Fraser McGurk has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 by storm with his sensational hitting abilities from ball one. In this season, McGurk has scored 309 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 235.87, with four half-centuries. His best score is 84. He has smashed 30 fours and 26 sixes this season.

