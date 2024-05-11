IPL 2024: Players to watch out for in Royal Challengers Bengaluru-Delhi Capitals clash

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Let's take a look at the top players to watch out for in the clash.
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli took 47 balls to score 92 runs at a strike rate of 195.74. He hammered 7 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease against match at Punjab Kings at Dharamsala on Thursday in the 58th clash of the Indian Premier League 2024.
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Rajat Patidar scored a magnificent knock of 55 runs in the 58th clash of the Indian Premier League 2024. The right-hander was stupendous on the crease as he slammed 3 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the field.
Jake Fraser McGurk (DC)
Delhi Capitals Jake Fraser McGurk has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 by storm with his sensational hitting abilities from ball one. In this season, McGurk has scored 309 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 235.87, with four half-centuries. His best score is 84. He has smashed 30 fours and 26 sixes this season.
Abhishek Porel (DC)
Delhi Capitals Abhishek Porel reached the first half-century of the season in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the previous fixture of the Indian Premier League 2024. He played an innings of 65 runs in just 36 balls at a strike rate of 180.56.
Mohammed Siraj (RCB)
Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 58th encounter of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Dharamsala on Thursday. The star India bowler took three wickets and conceded 43 runs in his four overs.