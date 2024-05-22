IPL 2024: Players to watch out for in Rajasthan-Bengaluru clash

NEW DELHI: the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. Here are the players to watch out for in the upcoming match.

Virat Kohli

In RCB's previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the star batter Kohli scored 47 runs from 29 balls at a strike rate of 162.07. He hammered 3 fours and 4 sixes against CSK bowlers.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis played a 54-run knock from 39 balls at a strike rate of 138.46 against CSK. He slammed 3 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar played a stupendous knock against CSK as he scored 41 runs from 23 balls at a strike rate of 178.26, with 2 fours and 4 sixes.

Riyan Parag

In Rajasthan Royals' last match against Punjab Kings, Riyan Parag scored 48 runs from 34 balls at a strike rate of 141.18, with just 6 fours.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal led the Rajasthan bowling attack against Punjab in their previous

match in the IPL 2024, after bagging two wickets in his four-over spell.