IPL 2024: PBKS wins the toss, decides to bat against SRH

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss, decided to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

A win in today's game will give SRH a chance to go to the second spot provided Rajasthan Royals (RR) end up on the losing side in the game after.