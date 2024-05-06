IPL 2024: MI wins the toss, opts to bowl against SRH

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians won the toss, and decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

With only three matches to go, qualification chances for Mumbai Indians are slim to none as they are at the bottom of the points table. They can however play a major role in upsetting the midfield battle when they face SRH, KKR, and LSG in their upcoming fixtures.

SRH won the last game against RR by just one run, and as of Sunday, they are sitting in the fourth position in the points table.

When these two teams met earlier this season, SRH went on to break the highest total by scoring 277 runs, and MI fell short of just 31 runs in the end.