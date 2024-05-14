IPL 2024: LSG wins the toss, opts to bowl against DC

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss, decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

With only seven matches left in the league stage, DC is hanging on a thread in terms of their playoff chances, with 12 points and a really low net run rate compared to the teams in the midfield battle.

Meanwhile, LSG has a realistic chance of entering the top four as they have another match against Mumbai Indians in the league stage. But this is a must win game for them.