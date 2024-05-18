IPL 2024: LSG defeats MI by 18 runs

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, LSG managed to set a target of 215 runs with Nicholas Pooran being the top scorer, scoring 75 runs off 29 balls (4x5, 6x8).

In return, Rohit Sharma gave MI a great start scoring 68 runs off 38 balls.