IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sets a target of 222 runs against Rajasthan Royals

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals set a target of 222 runs against Rajasthan Royals in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Jake Fraser-McGurk once again gave a great start for Delhi Capitals by scoring a half-century of just 20 balls (4x7, 6x3), but got out off Ravichandran Ashwin's full toss in the fifth over.

After his dismissal, Abishek Porel took charge and kept the scoreboard up and running with his good knock of 65 runs off 36 balls (4x7, 6x3).

Ashwin was the star bowler for Rajasthan Royals picking up three wickets in his spell.