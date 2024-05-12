Begin typing your search...

In the head-to-head battle between these two teams RCB leads by 18-11 against DC.

12 May 2024
IPL 2024: DC wins the toss, opts to bowl against RCB
Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel during the toss (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals won the toss, opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

With nine matches left in the league stage, both the teams are still in contention for the fourth spot.

RCB are coming after four consecutive wins and while DC on the other hand won three out of the four games they played.

It is a must win game for both the teams to qualify for the playoffs.

IPL2024RCB VS DCDC vs RCBVirat Kohli
