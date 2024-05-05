IPL 2024: CSK's bowling brilliance overpowers PBKS; wins by 28 runs

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings pulled off a sensational comeback with the ball as they managed to defeat Punjab Kings by 28 runs in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

After only managing to score 167 runs in the first innings, the CSK bowlers stepped up to the occasion and defended a low total.

Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets in his spell, and most importantly, that of in-form players like Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, and Ashutosh Sharma.

The impact sub Simarjeet Singh created quite an impact, getting two wickets in his first game this season.