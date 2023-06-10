Inter stands between city and its maiden CL title

ISTANBUL: After extending its domination of English football with another season of silverware-gathering under manager Pep Guardiola, Manchester City can become the king of the continent when it faces Inter Milan in the Champions League final here on Saturday (Sunday in Indian Standard Time)

A few weeks after clinching his fifth English Premier League title in six seasons, Guardiola guided City to its 11th trophy in seven years when it defeated bitter rival Manchester United in the FA Cup. Now, only Italian heavyweight Inter stands in the way of a City treble that would match United’s unique feat of 1999.

After numerous attempts, City would hope to finally get its hands on the Champions League trophy, for which its Abu Dhabi-based owner has been investing ambitiously since 2009.

City came close in 2021 when it misfired in the final against Chelsea in Porto – a defeat that still haunts Guardiola, who is looking to win the trophy for the third time, having taken Barcelona all the way in 2009 and 2011.

Guardiola is unlikely to be found wanting this time, against an Inter side which only a few would have fancied reaching the title decider. City will start as the clear favourite, of which there is no doubt.

With Erling Haaland, scorer of 52 goals in all competitions this season, leading its attack, Kevin De Bruyne conducting the orchestra, its defence remaining watertight and inspirational captain Ilkay Gundogan rising to the big occasions, the task facing Inter is a daunting one.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter finished third in Serie A, 18 points behind champion Napoli. In Alessandro Bastoni, former Manchester United player Matteo Darmian and Francesco Acerbi, Inter possesses a defensive trio versed in the best Italian methods. Edin Dzeko will need no introduction to City fans while his strike partner Lautaro Martinez offers a considerable threat.