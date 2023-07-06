Begin typing your search...
Inter-school tournament: Mukundhan, skipper Siddarth shine in Omega victory’s over Ebenezer
Vidya Mandir 216 in 50 overs (NC Sreevats 52, MA Aadithya 33, Kashyap Bothra 25, R Vishnu 32, S Srivatsan 3/19) lost to Don Bosco 217/6 in 41 overs (RI Kingstein 38, RS Ambrish 45, D Alfred Jacob 37, S Srivatsan 48*, Anirudh Mukunth 3/59).
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner S Mukundhan (5/23) bagged a five-wicket haul while Andre Siddarth (101 not out off 60 balls, 10 fours, 5 sixes) delivered a captain’s performance as Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) defeated Ebenezer Matric by eight wickets in the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school tournament match, which was hosted at the Amir Mahal Ground here on Wednesday. In other matches, Don Bosco and Sir Mutha School recorded victories.BRIEF SCORES: Vidya Mandir 216 in 50 overs (NC Sreevats 52, MA Aadithya 33, Kashyap Bothra 25, R Vishnu 32, S Srivatsan 3/19) lost to Don Bosco 217/6 in 41 overs (RI Kingstein 38, RS Ambrish 45, D Alfred Jacob 37, S Srivatsan 48*, Anirudh Mukunth 3/59). St. Bede’s AIHSS 270/9 in 50 overs (S Birnaesh 81, V Shavin 59, KV Raaghav 39, V Benny Hinn 25, Kanishka Aravind 3/37, Sachin Bhoopathy 3/47) lost to Sir Mutha School 272/9 in 49.3 overs (R Deepak 49, Vishal Ram 87*, Kanishka Aravind 35). Ebenezer Matric 155 in 50 overs (Sachin Sarves 35, RT Vetriselvan 40, AS Aswin Adhav 37, S Mukundhan 5/23) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 156/2 in 18.5 overs (Andre Siddarth 101*, S Arjun 36*)
Next Story