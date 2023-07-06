Inter-school tournament: Mukundhan, skipper Siddarth shine in Omega victory’s over Ebenezer

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner S Mukundhan (5/23) bagged a five-wicket haul while Andre Siddarth (101 not out off 60 balls, 10 fours, 5 sixes) delivered a captain’s performance as Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) defeated Ebenezer Matric by eight wickets in the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school tournament match, which was hosted at the Amir Mahal Ground here on Wednesday. In other matches, Don Bosco and Sir Mutha School recorded victories.

Vidya Mandir 216 in 50 overs (NC Sreevats 52, MA Aadithya 33, Kashyap Bothra 25, R Vishnu 32, S Srivatsan 3/19) lost to Don Bosco 217/6 in 41 overs (RI Kingstein 38, RS Ambrish 45, D Alfred Jacob 37, S Srivatsan 48*, Anirudh Mukunth 3/59). St. Bede’s AIHSS 270/9 in 50 overs (S Birnaesh 81, V Shavin 59, KV Raaghav 39, V Benny Hinn 25, Kanishka Aravind 3/37, Sachin Bhoopathy 3/47) lost to Sir Mutha School 272/9 in 49.3 overs (R Deepak 49, Vishal Ram 87*, Kanishka Aravind 35). Ebenezer Matric 155 in 50 overs (Sachin Sarves 35, RT Vetriselvan 40, AS Aswin Adhav 37, S Mukundhan 5/23) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 156/2 in 18.5 overs (Andre Siddarth 101*, S Arjun 36*)