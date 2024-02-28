CHENNAI: Thiruvallur DCA will conduct its under-16 Inter-School knockout tournament for schools which are located within the boundaries of its district.

Application forms can be collected from 28.2.2024, 6 pm onwards at Thiruvallur District Cricket Association office c/o. Dr. Rabindran Health Care Center Private Limited, No.212, MTH Road, Ambattur, Chennai 600053 (Near Ambattur O.T Bus Terminus).

The last date for submission of the filled Applications is on or before March 4. The cutoff date is 1.9.2008 for players participating.

For further details contact: K Sudhakaran: 98404-82220; AV Loganathan: 94443-29232