Injuries test you, but I back myself: Pandya after comeback

CUTTACK: India's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels a positive mindset has helped him return to the ground "stronger, bigger and better" after injury setbacks led to self-doubt.

Pandya's return from a nearly two-month layoff due to left quadriceps injury propelled India to a massive 101-run win against South Africa in the opening T20I here on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old all-rounder blazed to an unbeaten 28-ball 59 and 1/16 with the ball as he announced his return to the side after suffering the injury during the Asia Cup.

"My mindset was really about coming back stronger, bigger, better. Injuries test you mentally, and at the same point in time, it kind of puts a lot of doubts and a lot of credit to the loved ones," said Pandya to a BCCI TV.

"I've stood strong, I've done a lot of things with grace and that has helped me to become even more confident, back myself and really trust my skill-set... I really believe in myself as a player. I've always believed that if you don't believe in yourself, how would others believe you," Pandya, who will be a key member in India's T20 World Cup campaign in two months time, added.

Pandya says he derives energy from the crowd, which helps him live up to the expectations.

"You should be a rockstar. You come, perform for 10 minutes, and the crowd goes berserk. I think that has been the biggest motivation for me."