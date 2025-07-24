Injured Pant returns as India reach 321/6 at lunch on Day 2

MANCHESTER: The injured Rishabh Pant returned to bat with a fractured toe as India reached 321 for six at lunch on the second day of the fourth Test against England here on Thursday.

Pant, who walked in awkwardly a day after retiring hurt on 37 after copping a blow on his right foot, was batting on 39 at the break, and Washington Sundar was on 20.

Resuming on 264 for four, India were dealt an early blow as Ravindra Jadeja edged a Jofra Archer outswinger to Harry Brook at second slip in only the day's second over. It was a fine catch by Brooks who dived forward to hold the dipping ball.

Shardul Thakur (41) and Washington then added 48 runs for the sixth wicket while negotiating a tough phase after England opted to take the second new ball at the start of the day's play.

England skipper Ben Stokes broke the flourishing stand when he had Thakur brilliantly caught at gully by a diving Ben Duckett.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 321 for six in 105 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Shardul Thakur 41; Ben Stokes 3/55).