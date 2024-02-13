India's top 5 stars of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024

MUMBAI: India finished runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup on Sunday as they lost to Australia at Benoni’s Willowmoore Park Stadium on Sunday. Let’s have a look at the top five players from the Indian Cricket Team who have performed exceptionally in the U-19 World Cup 2024.
Uday Saharan (Batter):
India skipper Uday Saharan was the leading run-scorer in the ICC Under-19 World Cup as he scored 397 runs at an average of 56.17 in the seven matches he played in the tournament with one century and three fifties. Source: Uday Saharan (Photo: ICC/X)
Musheer Khan (Batter):
Musheer Khan was the second-highest run-getter in the recently concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. He scored 360 runs at an average of 60 in the seven fixtures he played in the competition with two 100s and one fifty against his name. Source: Musheer Khan. (Photo- ICC)
Sachin Dhas:
Sachin Dhas had a brilliant ICC Under-19 World Cup as he scored 303 runs in the seven matches at an average of 60.63 he played in the event with one `ton and one fifty each. Source: Sachin Dhas (Photo: ICC)
Saumy Pandey (Bowler):
The left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey was the second-highest wicket-taker in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 as he snapped a total of 18 wickets at n average of 10.28 in the seven matches he played in the competition. Source: Saumy Pandey (Photo: X)
Naman Tiwari (Bowler):
The left-arm speedster Naman Tiwari had a brilliant ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 as he grabbed 12 wickets in the six matches he played in the tournament. He bagged two wickets in the final against Australia in his spell of nine overs. Source: Naman Tiwari (Photo: X)