India's star pacer Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024: Sources

NEW DELHI: India's prime pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to play any part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an injury that would require surgery, according to sources.

This comes as a significant blow to the franchise as Shami was the leader of the Gujarat Titans' pace attack.

"When he went for surgery the last time he was given some injections but that didn't work out for him. So now he will undergo surgery. It seems that he will miss IPL," a Gujarat Titans' source told ANI.

Shami contributed significantly to GT's success in both seasons. The 33-year-old bowler picked up 20 wickets in 2022 and followed it up with an even stronger performance in IPL 2023, taking 28 wickets at an average of 18.64. Shami was especially devastating with the new ball.

The 33-year-old, who is not playing in the current five-match Test series against England, last represented India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

Shami, who took 24 wickets in India's spectacular World Cup campaign, played with agony due to landing issues but did not allow it to hinder his performance.

GT will head into the IPL 2024 without Hardik Pandya, who left the franchise after guiding the team to their maiden trophy in 2022. Pandya made his return to five-time champions Mumbai Indians and succeeded Rohit Sharma to become the captain of the franchise.

The star opener Shubman Gill will lead the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.