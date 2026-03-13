Indian Wells: Draper earns ‘mind-blowing’ win over Novak Djokovic

Defending champion Draper regrouped impressively to beat 24time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in a “real physical battle” of two hours and 35 minutes. Djokovic, a five-time winner at Indian Wells, had beaten Draper in the only previous meeting between them at Wimbledon in 2021. The victory is an important one for Draper as he rebuilds after a torrid eightmonth spell plagued with an arm injury.

“To beat Novak is something that is mind-blowing,” Draper said. “I’ve watched him since I was a kid, idolising him. Unbelievable respect for the player that he is. “It’s something I will probably look back on in a few months and think this is a real big moment for me.”

World number 14 Draper is joined in the last eight by fellow Briton Cameron Norrie, who will play world number one Carlos Alcaraz next.