Indian Wells: Alcaraz sails into QFs, Draper knocks out former champ Fritz

INDIAN WELLS: Carlos Alcaraz breezed past Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-1 and extended his Indian Wells winning streak to 15 matches. He also moved within three victories of an Indian wells three-peat.

The Spaniard, who lost just six games in each of his opening two matches, showcased impressive display of the tournament in windy evening conditions under the lights on Stadium 1. Alcaraz's athleticism did not allow Dimitrov to hit through him in an entertaining evening.

After ATP Masters 1000 wins in Shanghai (2023) and Miami (2024), Dimitrov was bidding to become just the fourth man to record four or more victories against Alcaraz (Zverev, Djokovic, Sinner) and to join Felix Auger-Aliassime as the only player to defeat Alcaraz three times in a row, ATP reports.

Alcaraz remains on course for an Indian Wells three-peat. If he can match Roger Federer (2004-06) and Novak Djokovic (2014-16) by achieving that feat, the Spaniard would tie Jannik Sinner in first place in the ATP Live Race To Turin. In the PIF ATP Rankings, Alcaraz cannot improve upon his No. 3 position this week, behind Sinner and Alexander Zverev, even with the title.

Earlier, Jack Draper clinched the biggest win of his season, where he eliminated former champion and World No. 4 Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals in Indian Wells for the first time.

With his 79-minute win, Draper advanced to his third ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final. The World No. 14, who would crack the Top 10 for the first time if he reaches his second tour-level final of the season (Doha), lost in the last eight in Montreal in 2022 and in Cincinnati in 2024.

Draper will aim to go at least one step further in California, where he next meets Ben Shelton, youngest American Indian Wells quarter-finalist in 21 years since since Andy Roddick, 21, in 2004.

The 22-year-old overcame countryman Brandon Nakashima 7-6(6), 6-1 to continue his impressive record against the American and advance to his third ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal.