Indian shooting contingent receives rousing welcome after successful Asian Games campaign

NEW DELHI: Several members of the Indian shooting contingent returned to Delhi on Sunday receiving a grand welcome following their successful campaign at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

As the players walked out of the terminal, a crowd of enthusiastic fans who had gathered outside the airport greeted them with garlands. Numerous supporters and families of Indian shooting athletes had eagerly awaited their arrival at the airport.

Indian trap shooters made it a spectacular last day of shooting contests in Hangzhou, with the men's team winning gold and Kynan Chenai collecting bronze after the women won team silver at the Asian Games.

With three medals in trap on the final day of competition, Indian shooters will take home an incredible 22 medals — seven gold, nine silver, and six bronze — their biggest haul in the continental extravaganza. It was India’s best showing in shooting at the continental showpiece with seven gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.

"We made a new world record, which was untouched for many years and we finally managed to break it. We worked hard for this game. It was really challenging and difficult for us. But we still managed to play well and clinched the medal," Indian shooter Akhil Sheoran told ANI.

Divya Subbaraju, who secured a silver medal in the mixed 10 m air rifle pistol team event, expressed her excitement after coming back home as the silver medallist. "I feel very happy that I won a medal in Asian Games. It is a very special medal for me," Subbaraju told ANI.

The Indian shooting trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samara secured a silver medal for India in the women's 50 m rifle 3P team shooting. "I am very happy and will try for the gold medal next time. We try to focus on our techniques in our matches," Manini Kaushik, who won the women's 50 m rifle 3P team told ANI. Palak Gulia who won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event said, "I feel very proud to win a medal for my country."