Indian Rowing team starts their campaign on positive note at Asian Games in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU: The Indian Rowing team got off to an excellent start at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday as the men's and women's teams showed a lot of determination to secure a gritty finish.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, competing in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, displayed their determination by securing the second position with a time of 6:27.45.

Meanwhile, compatriots Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh also finished in their respective Heat with a time of 6:27.01 With this, they both qualify for the Repechage where they will compete for Final A berths. The duo ended up behind China's Zhiyu Liu and Zhang Liang.

Meanwhile, the women's Rowing team also opened their account at Asiad on a positive note as Kiran and Anshika Bharti, the Indian Lightweight Women's Double Sculls duo, secured the spot in their Heat by clocking a time of 7:27.57.

They will next compete in the Repechage round for a place in the final. In the Men's Doubles coxless, India's Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram finished third by registering a timing of 6:42.59.

The Indian sailing team is set to participate in 12 out of the 14 sailing events on the roster of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.