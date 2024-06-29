Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024: Hemanth Muddappa notches a grand double

CHENNAI: Bengaluru’s Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) gave yet another dominating performance to notch a double crown in the first round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024 at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.

Muddappa, a multiple National champion and who has achieved an iconic status on the two-wheeler drag racing stage, won in two of the four categories he took part in, while finishing second in the others.

Muddappa took no prisoners while winning the 302-metre dash in the Super Sport 1051-1650cc category astride a Suzuki Hayabusa and 551-850cc class on a Ninja 6R.

Yet, it was another Bengalurean, Mujahid Pasha (Team Fast Track Racing) who took the honours in the premier “Unrestricted” category. Pasha tied with Muddappa, both clocking 08.251 seconds. However, Pasha was declared winner on the basis of his Reaction Time (RT) of 0.464 seconds as against Muddappa’s 0.609 seconds. Alimon (Fast Track Racing) completed a podium sweep by Bengaluru riders.

“We tried a different set up while aiming to break some records, but it didn’t work out. I tied with Muhajid, but he won on better Reaction Time. For the Round-2 tomorrow (Sunday), we will revert to the old proven set up and I am confident that we will perform better,” said Muddappa.

Mumbai’s Anvay Patil, a private entrant, took the honours in the other top end category (851-1050cc) edging out Muddappa who came in second riding a BMW S1000 ahead of his Mantra Racing team-mate and fellow Bengalurean, Sugan Prasad.

Later, Chennai’s Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) won in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category, overcoming team-mate from Bengaluru, SP Shuria and Motul Sparks Racing team’s Aisvariya (Coimbatore)

Provisional results (all 4-Stroke unless mentioned): Unrestricted: 1. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (08.251secs); 2. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.251s); 3. Alimon (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (08.279s)

1051-1650cc (Super Sport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.063s); 2. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru, Pvt) (08.103s); 3. Aymaan Baig (Bengaluru, Pvt) (08.117s)

851-1050cc (SS): 1. Anvay Patil (Mumbai, Pvt) (08.286s); 2. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.294s); 3. Sugan Prasad SP (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.448).

551-850cc (SS): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.630s); 2. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad, Fast Track Racing) (08.675s); 3. Altaf Khan (Hyderabad, Fast Track Racing) (09.112s)

361-550cc (SS Indian): 1. Shahrukh Khan (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (11.494s); 2. Imran (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (12.315s); 3. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (12.452s)

166-225cc (SS): 1. Prashanth (Bengaluru, Pvt) (13.683s); 2. Prashanth K (Pvt) (13.928s); 3. Shaninsha R (Chennai, Pvt) (14.395).

Up to 165cc (SS Indian): 1. Madhan R (Chennai, ACCSYS India Rookies Racing) (13.896s); 2. Bharathraj J (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (14.081s); 3. Aravind Ganesh (Chennai, ACCSYS India Rookies Racing) (14.130s).

Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Jagathishree Kumaresan (Chennai, One Racing) (16.561s); 2. SP Shuria (Bengaluru, One Racing) (16.894s); 3. Aisvariya (Coimbatore, Motul Sparks Racing) (17.158s)

2-Stroke (131-165cc, SS): 1. Imran (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (12.719s); 2. Prashanth (Bengaluru, Pvt) (12.904); 3. Balasubramanian (Chennai, ACCSYS India Rookies Racing) (13.293s)

2-Stroke (Up to 130cc, SS): 1. Balasubramanian (Chennai, Big Boys Racing) (13.329s); 2. Shahrukh Khan (Mumbai, Pvt) (13.388s); 3. Madhan R (Chennai, Big Boys Racing) (13.425s)